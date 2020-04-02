Who: Painter Tracy Leagjeld’s works are featured in a dual show “Shared Vision” on display through April at Tumalo Art Co. and can be viewed by a video chat appointment. Leagjeld paints mostly monotype works in acrylic on a board, allowing the pieces to be displayed without being framed and allowing viewers to see the detail in the paint. Her work has been featured in several shows across Oregon and is featured in corporate collections, including Lake Creek Lodge in Camp Sherman and the Estate House in Scottsdale, Arizona.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
