Who: Susan Harkness-Williams’ work is on display at the Artist Gallery Sunriver. The Sunriver-based artist connects her interest in archaeology with her custom gourd and jewelry work. This mixed-media artist carves and paints vibrant images and patterns using gourds and other objects. She is one of the founding members of the gallery and has had her work displayed throughout the country.
