Who: Shelli Walters’ exhibition “Water Echo” is on display through May at Tumalo Art Co. in Bend. The show is available to view online and the gallery is open by appointment. Contemporary mixed media artist Walters is a lifelong Oregonian who was a career graphic designer until deciding to freelance and focus on her own art. The bold and layered works she creates are based off of features in the landscapes she explores throughout the state.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
