Who: Mockingbird Gallery artist and New Mexico sculptor Hib Sabin’s works are highlighted during the “February Exhibition” through Saturday, Feb. 29. Sabin is inspired by Native American mythology, Inuit sculpture and Mexican folk art when creating his pieces, usually featuring animals, particularly bears, wolves, ravens and owls. His work has been featured across the U.S. but especially in the Southwestern states.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
