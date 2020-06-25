Who: Wildlife photographer Sue Dougherty’s works are on display at the Red Chair Gallery in Bend. Dougherty’s passion for photography emerged in her 20s and has grown continuously since. She is a veterinarian practicing small animal internal medicine in Bend. Though her main focus is on wildlife, she also shoots senior and pet portraits as well as sporting events.
