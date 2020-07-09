Who: Matika Wilbur’s exhibition “Natural Wanderment : Stewardship. Sovereignty. Sacredness.” is on display through Sept. 7 at the High Desert Museum.
Wilbur’s exhibition features photographs from her larger Project 562 which includes portraits of the over 562 federally recognized Native American tribes in the United States. Along with these photos are the stories behind the photographs in an attempt to “change the way we see Native America.” The project challenges the stereotypes of Indigenous peoples permeated through Western culture in books, movies, art and cartoons. Wilbur is a member of the Swinomish and Tulalip tribes of Washington and received a Bachelor of Arts from the Brooks Institute of Photography. She has been featured in international publications including The Guardian and Oprah Magazine and has had exhibitions throughout the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.