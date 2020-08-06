Who: Photographer Karen Maier’s work is on display through Aug. 28 as part of the “Summer Palette” exhibition of art by the High Desert Art League at Sage Custom Framing and Gallery in Bend.
Macro and landscape photographer Maier grew up with a love for nature and art thanks to influences from her painter/gardener mother and outdoorsman father. Her professional photography career started years after one in social work when she attended the School of Photographic Technology at Austin Community College in Austin, Texas, then began work as a commercial photographer. She now focuses on her own art and has been featured in multiple publications.
