Who: Print maker Pat Clark’s work is on display through Sept. 25 as part of the “Pressing Matters” group print show at Sage Custom Framing and Gallery in Bend. Clark’s art is informed by the hidden secrets and chaotic forces in the extreme contrasts of the high desert environment. The educator and founder of the Atelier 6000 studio, her decades of experience and history of growing up in the northern midwest has led her inspirations with climate challenges in her pieces as well as “humankind’s paradoxical nature” with their drive toward the future with a longing for the past.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.