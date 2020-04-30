Who: Painter Steven Lee Adams’ work is on display through May at the Mockingbird Gallery in Bend as part of the “Western Skies” two-person show. The gallery is open by appointment only until further notice. Adams attended Brigham Young University and began working with national artists Michael Coleman and Gary Ernest Smith in 1989. His work is inspired by the Tonalist artists of the early 19th century, most notably George Inness. Adams as won several awards throughout his career including Best in Show at the 66th Annual Salon in Utah.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
