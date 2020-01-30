Who: Painter Marjorie Wood Hamlin’s work is on display at the Broken Top Club in Bend through Friday. Hamlin’s work has been featured at exhibitions across the U.S. and internationally including the Florence International Contemporary Biennale in Italy where she was recognized by the jury there. The exhibition was also part of a United Nations program to promote understanding between cultures through art. Hamlin received a bachelor’s in applied art from Willamette University and has studied at San Francisco State University, Academy of Art San Francisco and Stanford University in Venice, Italy.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
