Who: Painter Leigh Anne Boy’s exhibition “Past and Present, the Journey of an Artist” is on display through June 26 at Sage Custom Framing and Gallery in Bend.
Boy is a native Coloradan who now lives in Bend. She received a Bachelor of Arts in fine art and education from Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado, and continued crafting her style under instruction from Robert Moore, Del Gish, Joseph Mendez and Peggi Kroll Roberts. Her impressionistic paintings feature figures, florals, still lifes and landscapes. She is a member of the Sagebrush Art Society and the Plein Air Painters of Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.