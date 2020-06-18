Who: Painter Darren Kling’s gallery LTA Gallery and exhibition “Water & The Rock” will open Friday with a reception from 6-9 p.m. in Redmond. The reception will be accompanied by a piano performance by Arlin Ojeda. Kling has lived in Central Oregon 20 years, painting and piloting hot air balloons and helping coordinate the Balloons Over Bend Children’s Festival. His works are fluid, abstract landscapes in oil, acrylic, ink and reclaimed wood.
