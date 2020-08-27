Who: Nancy Becker’s exhibition “Songs of the Wind” will be on display through Monday at Tumalo Art Co. in Bend. Becker’s exhibition is inspired by the environment of Central Oregon, where she has returned after five years in the Southern U.S. She uses colors found in the High Desert region, hand blowing and shaping each piece and often employing clear glass to increase the luminosity. Owning and operating her own glass studio since 1992, she also specializes in memorial glass, incorporating the ashes of loved ones into glass art. The new show also features pieces from her “Dance of the Flower Fairies” series.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.