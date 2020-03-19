Who: Painter Mike Hascall’s exhibition “A Year of Exploration” is on display at the Pense Pinckney Gallery at Central Oregon Community College’s Bend campus through March 27. Seattle-based artist Hascall recently returned to practicing his own art after retiring from a career in art-handling. The exhibition follows one year of his work in sequence of the date they were created.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
