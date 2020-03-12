Who: Pastel and watercolorist Marty Stewart’s new exhibition “Seeking Beauty” is on display through March at Tumalo Art Co. in Bend. Like many Central Oregon artists, Stewart’s work is inspired by the landscape of this area and by her travels throughout the West. Her pieces begin with an underpainting of watercolor on sanded paper followed by soft pastel work on top of it. She has a BFA in painting and drawing from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and has participated many workshops with plein air painters including Howard Carr and Richard McKinley.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.