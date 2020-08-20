Who: Painter Mark D. Shelton’s works are currently on display through Aug. 28 at Franklin Crossing in Bend. Shelton’s current exhibition features native imagery of daily routines as well as portraits of tribal leaders including Geronimo and Chief Joseph. The Native American of Seneca heritage studied fine and graphic art at Portland Community College before transferring to the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts with honors. His work has been exhibited and sold across the U.S. and in Germany and Italy. This exhibition marks the first showing of his works in Bend.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.