Who: Photographer Lucas Stovall’s works are featured at Franklin Crossing through March 29 with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Stovall’s work was featured last year in an exhibition highlighting pieces by Paula Bullwinkel’s students, in this solo show he further demonstrates his artistic exploration of “pre-psycho analysis and scientific reasoning.” He is inspired by the works of both surrealist and romantic painters as well as early psychologists Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung. Stovall’s art has been displayed at Pence Gallery and Barber Library at Central Oregon Community College and the Art Adventure Gallery in Madras.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
