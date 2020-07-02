Who: Liz Wolf’s works are on display as part of the 30th Anniversary Show at Mockingbird Gallery in Bend. Sante Fe artist Wolf grew up in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota surrounded by art, knowing from an early age she wanted to be an artist. After graduating from Northern Illinois University with a master in fine arts in sculpture, she worked at the Field Museum of Natural History where she was inspired by the Native American art collection on display. Her works depict figurative and animal forms inspired by works from Indigenous peoples along the Northwest coast.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
