Who: Painter Kathleen Keliher’s work is on display at Hood Avenue Art Gallery in Sisters. While the gallery is closed, the work is available to view virtually through the gallery’s walkthrough on its website, hoodavenueart.com. Keliher began working as an artist professionally after moving from Seattle to Bend in 1998. After her move, she founded the Plein Air Painters of Oregon and served as the group’s president. She was also one of the founding members of the High Desert Art League. She mainly works in pastels and oil paint focusing on landscapes and natural scenes. Her work has been featured twice on the poster of the Sunriver Music Festival.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
