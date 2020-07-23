Who: Painter Katherine Taylor’s exhibition “Totem Power” is on display through July at Tumalo Art Co. in Bend. The exhibition highlights the animals in totem iconography along with the powers they represent. Taylor painted each image over the last three months during the global pandemic, “(drawing) on the powerful spirit qualities of them to help her cope,” the artist said in a press release by the gallery. Taylor’s work typically draws on inspiration of technique from the old masters, which comes from her time spent studying the medium in Italy. Her style is influenced by Baroque techniques of strong light and dark contrast.
