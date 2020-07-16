Who: Ka’ila Farrell-Smith’s “A Lie Nation, Alienation” is on display through Aug. 29 At Liberty in Bend. A virtual artist talk is available to view on the gallery website. Ka’ila Farrell-Smith is a Klamath Modoc artist who focuses on channeling research through creative experimentation rooted in Indigenous aesthetics. Her work lives between Western and Native paradigms and uses techniques from both in creating her pieces. The current exhibition utilizes painting as performance, influenced by music playing in Farrell-Smith’s studio, particularly “We are the Halluci Nation,” by A Tribe Called Red. Her work has been featured internationally and is part of the permanent collection at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art and Portland Art Museum. She is the co-director for Signal Fire artist residency program and the Fields Artist Fellow with Oregon Humanities.
Featured artist: Ka'ila Farrell-Smith
