Who: Julia Kennedy’s jewelry is featured through September at Red Chair Gallery. The gallery artist made a career as a journalist and high-tech marketer in New York City and after retiring has set her focus on beadweaving, soutache and bead embroidery. The artforms all involve sewing or weaving beads together, creating bracelets, necklaces and earrings. Utilizing several different techniques she experiments with color, texture and shape in her designs. Her work as been featured in many juried shows across the Northwest.
