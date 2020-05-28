Who: Painter Joseph Alleman’s work is on display at the Mockingbird Gallery in Bend through Sunday. The gallery is available to view online or by private viewings. Alleman began painting at the age of 15 under the guidance of Utah artist Harold Petersen. He typically works with watercolor but uses other mediums in his works. Alleman’s art has been featured in several art publications including American Art Collector, Art of the West, Watercolor Artist and more. A graduate of Utah State University, he has also received national awards and recognition for his work.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
