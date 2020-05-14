Who: Jim Riswold’s exhibit “Russians & Americans & One Italian” is on display virtually At Liberty Arts in Bend and can be viewed on the gallery’s website. Riswold is a Portland artist and lecturer whose work is described by him as “absurd realism.” The pieces typically poke fun at history’s otherwise taboo subjects like Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Vladimir Lenin and more. His work is featured in permanent collections at the Portland Art Museum, the Schnitzer Collection and more and has been highlighted in galleries across the West Coast.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
