Who: Fused glass artist Jessica Layton’s exhibition “Birds of Central Oregon” is on display through May at Sage Custom Framing and Gallery in Bend. Layton draws inspiration from her home in Central Oregon for her art, which features animals, mountains and more natural subjects. Layton paints on multilayered kiln cast glass panels with each layer fired separately before being fused together to form a multidimensional finished piece. Layton studied printmaking and watercolor at Portland College of Art in Portland, Maine, before switching to working in glass almost full time in the past five years.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
