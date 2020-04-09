Who: Multimedia sculpturist Jesse Pemberton’s work is displayed at the Artists’ Gallery Sunriver and is available to view on the gallery’s website and in person through appointments only.
Pemberton primarily works with metal, often incorporating found objects.
The artist has also worked as a professional metal fabricator creating both small and large scale architectural elements as well as prototypes. He studied fine art at the University of California Santa Cruz, earning a bachelor’s degree in 2000 and was the gallery manager and co-curator at the Felix Kulpa Gallery in Santa Cruz, California, prior to moving to Central Oregon.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
