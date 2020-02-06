Who: Landscape painter Janet Frost’s works are on display at Sunriver Resort Lodge’s Betty Gray Gallery through April and at The Oxford Hotel through February. She will attend the champagne reception at The Oxford Hotel from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Frost is a recent member of the High Desert Art League and is also a member of the Oil Painters of America where she recently received a second place award for her painting, “Winter Sunset.” She recieved a fine arts degree from the University of Redlands and has continued to hone her skills ever since. Her work has been featured in galleries and exhibitions in California, where she lived before moving to Central Oregon.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
