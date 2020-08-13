Who: Painter Grant Redden’s works are on display through August as part of the four-person show “Lasting Impressions” at the Mockingbird Gallery in Bend. Redden was born and raised on a working ranch in southwest Wyoming. With horses a vital part of life on the ranch during his youth, they naturally appear heavily in his art. Largely self-taught, Redden became a real estate appraiser after graduating with a bachelor of science in economics from Utah State University before committing full-time to his art in 1997. His paintings have received many awards and featured in several exhibitions, including a 2013 issue of Art in the West and the July 2017 issue of Western Art Collector.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
