Who: Painter Glenn Ness’ work is featured during the “Spring Exhibition,” which has been extended through June at Peterson-Roth Gallery in Bend. Ness began working as a professional painter in the 1990s after graduating from NW Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho, earning a bachelor of art education in 1987. His photo -realistic work has been featured in galleries across the country and focus on the idea of “isolation without loneliness.”
