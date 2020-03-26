Who: Pottery maker Eleanor Murphey’s work is on display through Tuesday at the Red Chair Gallery in Bend. Murphey has been a professional potter for 40 years. Her work is inspired by the artisan philosophy and the early 20th century Arts and Crafts movement. Each piece of her stoneware pieces is fired at a high heat, then she uses wax to create the designs before firing it again in the kiln until the wax melts.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
