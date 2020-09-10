Who: Dawn Emerson’s work is on display through September as part of the “Wrapped in Silence” exhibition at the Mockingbird Gallery in Bend. Emerson became immersed in pastels in the early ’90s when she took a workshop from artist Harley Brown and Albert Handell, quickly winning signature status in the Pastel Society of America and the Pastel Society of the West Coast. She has 25 years of experience teaching art to all ages and levels including foundational drawing as a part-time instructor at Central Oregon Community College. Leading workshops and jurying shows across the U.S. and Canada, she now offers private study out of her own studio, as well.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
