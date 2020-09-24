Who: Bill Hoppe’s latest exhibition, “Gradients and Gatherings,” is on display through Saturday at Scalehouse Gallery in Bend. Hoppe will also be in the gallery from 1-6 p.m. Friday. With work in more than 40 public collections throughout the country including the Portland Art Museum and MoMA PS1 in Queens, New York, Hoppe recently retired as a professor of art at Central Oregon Community College and director of the Pence Gallery. His current exhibition is his response to the current times, reflecting on his studio experience and sharing the forms that the process takes.
