Who: Acrylic painter Barbara Hudler Cella’s work is on display through April 4 at the Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery as part of the exhibition featuring members of the High Desert Art League. Originally from Northern Minnesota, Cella studied 2D and 2D design and Native American Art at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. After working in marketing, community and media relations with REI, Cal State East Bay and Los Medanos College, where she earned 10 design awards, she now focuses on her art full time from her home in Central Oregon. Recently her piece “Vacation Dreams” won second place for abstracts in the online Boldbrush Painting Competition.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
