Featured artist: Annie Dyer

Who: Pottery maker Annie Dyer’s work is on display at Red Chair Gallery in Bend. The gallery is open by appointment only. Dyer has been working for 30 years beginning in 1990 when she apprenticed with Master Ceramicist Asako Watanabe in Japan. Today she uses organic materials to make impressions in the clay that is thrown or hand formed.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
