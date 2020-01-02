Who: Painter Alisa Huntley’s works are on display as part of the “Seasons Squared” group show at Tumalo Art Co. through January. A reception will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.. Huntley works in several mediums including oil, acrylic, pastel and watercolor. Painting in transparent and fluid layers on metal surfaces, her works allow the sheen of the aluminum or copper to shine through and give the paintings a kind of glow. Her works are also featured at Ozone Fine Art in Newport and the Portland Art Museum Rental Sales Gallery.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
