Portland-based folk singer Jeffrey Martin plays Saturday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend.

The folks at Silver Moon have lined up an eclectic week of music. Here’s what’s planned over there at 24 NW Greenwood Ave., in Bend:

• On Friday night, the venue’s St. Patrick’s Day party will be rap-themed, with a bill featuring local hip-hop acts The Clumzys and J. Meast, followed by touring MCs Mitchy Slick and Twisted Insane. The former is a veteran rapper and member of Strong Arm Steady who has collaborated with a wide range of artists, from Lil Wayne to Gladys Knight. The latter is best known for his contribution to Tech N9ne’s speed-rap anthem “Worldwide Choppers” alongside fellow motormouthed MCs Busta Rhymes, Twista and Yelawolf and is generally considered one of the fastest rappers alive. 9 p.m. Friday, doors open 8 p.m., $20.

