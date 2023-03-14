The folks at Silver Moon have lined up an eclectic week of music. Here’s what’s planned over there at 24 NW Greenwood Ave., in Bend:
• On Friday night, the venue’s St. Patrick’s Day party will be rap-themed, with a bill featuring local hip-hop acts The Clumzys and J. Meast, followed by touring MCs Mitchy Slick and Twisted Insane. The former is a veteran rapper and member of Strong Arm Steady who has collaborated with a wide range of artists, from Lil Wayne to Gladys Knight. The latter is best known for his contribution to Tech N9ne’s speed-rap anthem “Worldwide Choppers” alongside fellow motormouthed MCs Busta Rhymes, Twista and Yelawolf and is generally considered one of the fastest rappers alive. 9 p.m. Friday, doors open 8 p.m., $20.
• Saturday sees the return of Eugene-rooted and Portland-based folk singer Jeffrey Martin, who is, in the opinion of yours truly, one of the very best songwriters in the state. Blessed with a perfectly rough-hewn voice, dexterous fingers for lovely guitar-ing and a sharp eye for storytelling, Martin’s songs feel like tiny three-minute movies full of well-developed characters and visceral melancholy. If you haven’t heard his most recent album, 2017’s “One Go Around,” you should do so today. Joel Chadd opens. 7 p.m. Saturday, $15.
• Remember the Water Tower Bucket Boys? They used to play around Central Oregon occasionally. Anyway, they’ve kicked the bucket — get it? — and are now just known as Water Tower. What hasn’t changed is their adventurous approach to string-band music, incorporating a fair bit of soul, psych, punk and electronic music into their sound. This is a band that will cover Ralph Stanley and Rancid in the same set! 7 p.m. Wednesday, free.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
