There are few eateries in Bend with fresh-shucked oysters.
Mother Shuckers, which opened at The Podski food-truck lot in October, not only sells oysters, but specializes in them. Owner Karen McRae serves them fresh-shucked, grilled and pan-fried along with a menu that includes seafood tacos, sandwiches and salads.
On my first visit, I ordered a half dozen fresh-shucked oysters on the half-shell ($20) with the grilled steelhead tacos ($15). The oysters were so tempting (or perhaps I was so hungry) that a few disappeared before I had a chance to snap a photo. Fortunately, it was an excuse to return and try the oysters a second time.
The combination plate of oysters came with two each of the Kusshi, Fanny Bay and Samish varieties. They were served over ice with two small cups of champagne cucumber mignonette and house cocktail sauce with a small dab of horseradish.
The taste and appearance between the three types of oysters was subtle. Each one tasted like the ocean — briny and salty, and followed by a hint of cucumber. The two sauces added a delicious boost of flavor.
But once again, the oysters disappeared too soon. At $20 per half dozen, each one cost just over $3. The price is on par with other fresh-shucked oysters in Bend, but the rub with Mother Shuckers is that the oysters are small.
According to a reviewer on the Bend Foodies Facebook page, the owner said she may be able to purchase the oysters at a lower cost once the weather warms.
The blackened steelhead in the grilled steelhead tacos was cooked to perfection. It was flaky on the inside with a slight crisp on the outside and balanced by a sweet lime cilantro coleslaw.
My partner tried the most popular menu item after the oysters — the fish and chips sandwich ($15). It was phenomenal. The Pacific cod was fried in a crispy, golden panko breading and wrapped in a brioche bun smothered with a complimentary creamy house tartar sauce.
Service
The service at the window was friendly and prompt. After placing my order, I was asked for my phone number and received a text message when the order was ready.
Atmosphere
The food truck is wedged up against The Podski Beer Cart facing Arizona Avenue. Completed orders come out of a pickup window on the opposite side of the truck. The decorations on the front of the food-cart are seaside inspired and include a fence wrapped in fishing nets.
More info
Location: The Podski Food Cart Lot, 536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend
Contact: @mothershuckersbend on Instagram, Mother Shuckers Bend on Facebook, mothershuckersbend@gmail.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, or as posted on Facebook or Instagram
Price Range: $9-$40 per menu item
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.