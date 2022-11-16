Before producer and director Bryan Du Toit planned Bend Creator’s Celebration, which brings together fashion, dance, music and art, he had no idea how many local designers existed in Bend.
But he knew something was missing.
Du Toit took a leap of faith and held the first Bend Creator’s Celebration at Open Space Event Studios in June. It shined a spotlight on Bend’s fashion designers, giving them an opportunity to display their summer lines. Du Toit describes the first event as a “proof of concept” to test if such a model of celebrating fashion designers, models, performers and artists in Bend would work.
It turned out to be a smashing success.
The event sold out quickly. Afterward, dozens of people came up to Du Toit expressing their enthusiasm and inquiring when he would host the event again.
It was precisely what Du Toit needed to move forward with planning the second Bend Creator’s Celebration, taking place Saturday at the Midtown Ballroom.
Du Toit has always had a talent for bringing people together and showcasing artist’s abilities.
He worked as a producer and sound mixer in Hollywood for 25 years and settled in Bend 10 years ago.
“I always had this production sort of mindset of bringing people together and creating something, whether it be a movie or reality show,” Du Toit said.
Now, Du Toit leverages his talents by putting Bend’s local fashion designers on the map.
“I’m realizing that there are local designers here,” Du Toit said. “They just have never had a place where they can come and showcase their stuff.”
Du Toit sets the stage for artists to come together and display their work. Whereas popular fashion designers such as Karl Lagerfeld pay millions of dollars to showcase their work on the runway, Du Toit allows designers to show their work for free. He hopes to help the designers score their next career opportunity, such as a deal with a local boutique.
He designed the Bend Creator’s Celebration to allow fashion designers to network, collaborate and help one another grow. The result of Du Toit’s hard work is evident in the growing size of the event.
Du Toit moved the event from Open Space Event Studios to the Midtown Ballroom for more space. The former has the capacity for 150 people, while the latter can hold up to 1,200 people, he said.
Du Toit plans to continue to host the event twice a year — in June for the designer’s summer lines and in November for winter lines. He’s confident the event — and Bend’s fashion scene — will continue to grow.
“Over the next two to three years we’re going to see a massive growth in the local fashion industry here,” De Toit said.
He listed a number of local designers, many of whom he’d just recently met, that he couldn’t include in the upcoming show but hopes to include in the next event.
Sekse Fit, a local dance, pole and sculpt fitness boutique, will perform the opening and closing dance sequences. The boutique has its own line of athleisure, and the performers will model a series of unreleased Sekse-branded apparel.
The boutique is participating in the event for the second time. Liv Mills, head of events and business development at Sekse Fit, said the June event was a huge success that allowed the community to come together and support one another.
“We’re excited to do it again,” said Mills. “Sekse will be showing up in full force.”
Saturday’s event will also include a runway show, a halftime show by Strut Cabaret and live music from Precious Byrd and DJ Colonel.
