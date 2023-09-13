Director Richard Choate kept hearing that performing “Noises Off” at Cascades Theatrical Company was impossible. The farcical play, written by Michael Frayn, is designed for a set with two stories, for which there isn’t room at the theater on Greenwood Avenue.
So, Choate set out to prove the naysayers wrong.
Suzie Hughes, who has worked as a stage manager for 20 years, was confident signing on to the project because she knew Choate would make the impossible, possible. “If someone had handed me this script with all the theatrical backstage experience I’ve had and said, ‘What do you think?’ I would say, ‘It can’t be done,’” Hughes said.
She has worked with Choate on previous projects and watched as he has made productions with numerous moving parts into works of art.
“I signed on because of Richard,” she said.
The doors must slam
“Noises Off” follows the misadventures of a theater troupe as they attempt to put on a play entitled “Nothing On.” The same scene plays out twice — on stage in Act I and then again from behind the scenes in Act II. In the second act, the set is flipped and spectators are privy to the drama and chaos unfolding between the characters backstage. It’s an opportunity for the audience to peek behind the curtain, while enjoying laugh after laugh.
With the inclusion of a window, a total of nine entrances and exits exist on set.
According to Choate, two rules must be followed regarding doors in farce plays. Rule number one: the doors must open and close correctly, unless indicated otherwise. Rule number two: the doors must slam.
“It’s not about how many entrances and exits. It’s how many slams,” Choate said.
Character development
“Noises Off is chockablock with gags including sardines, lost contacts and slamming doors. The play-within-a-play concept poses an additional challenge for actors, who are playing two characters — the character in “Nothing On” and the actor playing the character.
Paige Bevando, who has been seen in “Here on the Flight Path” and “La Cage aux Folles,” loved the challenge of the additional character development. She plays actor Brooke Ashton, who she said is dramatic and emotional and Ashton’s character Vicki, who is exaggerated and empty-headed. To understand how Brooke would play Vicki, Bevando sketched an extensive character development on Brooke’s parents and place of origin.
In rehearsals, Bevando fully committed to the physical comedic aspects of “Noises On,” resulting in an unwanted consequence.
“I went to the chiropractor today, and they were like, ‘You have whiplash, you need to tone it down a little bit,’’’ Bevando said.
Now, she reminds herself not to be “too funny,” in order to prevent further neck injury.
The show must go on
Bevando’s commitment to her character echoes the resolve of the cast of characters in “Nothing On.” The plot follows the characters as they push through romantic rivalries, personal quarrels and other shenanigans off-stage to ensure the show goes on.
Each character is distinguished by an exaggerated trait, Bevando said. There’s the angry one, the absentminded one and the narcissistic one.
“Those are qualities that every single person has,” Bevando said. “They encompass all of our emotions.”
According to Hughes, all the right people have come together to organize the lighting, sound, set and costumes and achieve the same vision. She expects audiences will be laughing all the way home.
“The material is hysterical. I mean, I’m sitting there and I’ve seen this scene 17 times, and I’m still laughing,” she said.
