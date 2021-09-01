Beginning Friday, you have the chance to walk on the Wilde side at Cascades Theatre.
That’s Oscar Wilde, of course, and the play in question is his exceptionally entertaining and clever 1895 social comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest.” Don’t worry about the fact that it debuted 126 years ago, or that you haven’t been properly steeped in the ways and mores of Victorian England. The clever dialogue hasn’t aged a bit, and even if it had, this production, directed by Emily Cady, has been given a 1980s setting, with Billy Idol and Pink Floyd posters, and songs by The Clash, Police and Queen enhancing the mood.
The plot is simple, in a sense, but any attempt at explanation will be lengthy. Essentially, two best friends, Algernon (played by Daniel Witty) and Jack (Stephen Wagner), are enthralled with two young women. In Jack’s case, it’s Gwendolyn (Kisky Holwerda), cousin of Algernon. Her mother, Lady Bracknell (Kathryn Galan), has plans for Gwendolyn that do not involve her daughter marrying Jack.
Early in the proceedings, Jack arrives at the home of layabout friend Algernon. Jack is in town to propose to Gwendolyn, who knows Jack as Ernest. Through their repartee, we learn that, at home in the country, Jack goes by Jack. When he’s in the city, he goes by Ernest. But back home in the country, those who know him are under the impression that he has a ne’er-do-well brother named Ernest who lives in the city. With me so far?
This deceptive practice is something Algernon engages in as well, and he calls it “Bunburying.” Algernon, too, has invented a character, a country-dwelling friend named Bunbury whose ineptitude is just the thing to get Algernon out of pesky obligations.
Though Algernon is a slacker, he is intrigued with Jack’s charge, Cecily (Ramya Hipp), the wealthy young woman who lives at Jack’s country estate. Jack knows his friend well, and thus keeps secret the location of his country estate. Ah, but in matters of love, Algernon is industrious, and he soon has the information he needs. Algernon heads to the estate unannounced and meets the young, captivating Cecily.
If you ever knew — or dated, lucky you — someone who has a checklist of qualities they seek in a partner, meet Gwendolyn and Cecily, both of whom intend to marry a man named Ernest. (Playwright Wilde was gay, and there exists a theory that “Earnest” was a coded term for someone who is homosexual.) Soon enough, Jack and Algernon are scheming to get their names changed in order to get what they want.
Director Cady noted during intermission that Algernon, or “Algie,” in this iteration, is inspired by a little bit Billy Idol, a little bit David Bowie. This being the case, Witty will be wearing eyeliner as Algie.
“Every time I’ve ever seen ‘The Importance of Being Earnest,’ I always thought that Algie would be a really cool, like, punk rock- type guy, or a skater,” Cady said. Living up to his name, Witty is quick-witted and more than up for the role’s demands. His father, longtime Bulletin outdoor writer Jim Witty, who died in 2008, would’ve been proud (and he was a major Bowie fan.) Wagner, as Jack, has primarily done musical theater, and does great work even when he’s not singing.
Though the show is ostensibly about the wants of these Bunburying blokes, it’s the women who run this world, notes Cady.
“The women, basically, run this entire show. That’s the fun part,” she said.
Galan’s talents were previously seen in 2019’s “The Matchmaker,” and Hipp and Holwerda have both spent time in New York, and they are stupendously good. Desi Thrower takes on two supporting roles, and the always excellent Annie Tappouni (“Radiance”) devotes herself 100% to the role of Miss Prism, Cecily’s tutor, who has lustful designs of her own on Brad Knowles’ Dr. Chausuble.
“They’re just phenomenal together on stage,” Cady said.
“This has really been a fun experience, because (of) being able to create again, and being with storytellers who really actively want to be here,” she said. “They’ve taken it upon themselves to help with everything from props to costumes to sewing to finding different set pieces. The camaraderie with this cast has been incredible — no drama within the drama.”
“Coming back after almost two years, basically, has been such an incredible blessing,” Cady said. “Everybody who’s here, really wants to be here.”
