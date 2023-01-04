Actor, director and theater instructor Erik McGinnis is hitting the ground running in the early part of this young year. First, he’s the director behind “The Fantasticks,” opening Friday for a four-weekend run at Cascades Theatrical Company’s Cascades Theatre. The much-loved musical about young love and matchmaking, meddlesome dads is the longest-running musical in history.
After that, he’ll be helping to lead a number of classes offered at CTC, with whom McGinnis shares a long history, including starring as Ralphie in a 2011 version of “A Christmas Story,” when McGinnis was 12.
“When I was growing up in Bend, how I learned how to do theater was just doing a bunch of shows and watching adults do shows around me, taking notes and trying to pay attention through that,” he said.
That led him, five years ago, to begin teaching, first with Thoroughly Modern Productions, then through his own Theatre360, which has merged with CTC, according to McGinnis.
“We’ve got really great teachers, and we’ve got a really full lineup for our winter semester,” he said. “It’s not quite performance-based. We’re really trying to teach the craft of acting and theater and tech that isn’t just kids doing shows and learning on the spot. We’re really focusing on the craft and the art form of it all.”
There’s much ahead in addition to “The Fantasticks” and classes at CTC, including “Something Rotten” (Feb. 10-26), directed and choreographed by Michelle Mejaski; the Agatha Christie whodunnit “Murder on the Nile” (March 23-April 9); and a youth version of the musical “Rent” (April 14-30). For tickets and more info, visit cascadestheatrical.org.
Tower Theatre
The Tower Theatre has been busy since the pandemic took its foot off the brake pedal. David DaCosta of Thoroughly Modern Productions said his company, which was able to return to the Tower one year ago with “The Wizard of Oz,” will next present the much-loved musical “The Sound of Music” at the Tower Feb. 3 through 12. It will run for two weekends and feature two performances on Saturdays during its run.
Other events ahead include a number of family and community efforts, including the Free Family Night screening of “Shrek” on Jan. 20 (reserved seating).
On Jan. 23, “junk rock” band Recycled Percussion performs twice, first for 450 students in a matinee, then again at 7:30 p.m. for the public.
And of course, what would February be without the return of the Bend A Cappella Festival (Feb. 17-18), featuring Deke Sharon, vocal groups from across the Northwest and more. For more info on these and other Tower offerings, visit towertheatre.org.
Sunriver Stars, Silent Echo
Sunriver Stars will offer its first show, Phil Olson’s “A Nice Family Gathering,” in March. The play is set at Thanksgiving and tells the story about a man who loved his wife so much, he almost got around to telling her. After his death, he returns as a ghost on a mission to right that wrong.
“I was looking for a simple, but hilarious play that I felt would be fun to perform and produce,” the show’s director, Ron Pugh, has said. “This one stood out after a lot of looking.”
It performs March 9-18 at The Door, a church and performance space in Sunriver. Next up, in June, will be the old-time broadcast show “Radio Star.” That same month, the Stars will also offer a drama camp for kids.
For more info on these and other offerings, including kids’ camps, visit sunriverstars.org.
After the success of its first cabaret production last Valentine’s Day, Sisters-based Silent Echo Theater Company is planning more this year, plus two more one-act festivals, a full-length play, and improv, poetry and storytelling events.
“We are also planning to put on a few workshops for kids and adults, said founder Marla Manning. Stay tuned to GO! for dates and for more info on Silent Echo, visit silentechotheatercompany.org.
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
