Actor, director and theater instructor Erik McGinnis is hitting the ground running in the early part of this young year. First, he’s the director behind “The Fantasticks,” opening Friday for a four-weekend run at Cascades Theatrical Company’s Cascades Theatre. The much-loved musical about young love and matchmaking, meddlesome dads is the longest-running musical in history.

After that, he’ll be helping to lead a number of classes offered at CTC, with whom McGinnis shares a long history, including starring as Ralphie in a 2011 version of “A Christmas Story,” when McGinnis was 12.

