Back in March, when the pandemic was young, Maestro Michael Gesme — best known around Central Oregon as the conductor of the Central Oregon Symphony — served as a judge for an Oregon Music Teachers Association festival. “It was as things were starting to shut down, and I distinctly remember talking to some of the organizers, and I said, ‘I sure hope this isn’t the last musical thing I get to do this year,’” he said last week over an outdoor cup of coffee. “At this point, that was the last musical thing I got to do.”
Canceled were the Spring Concerts by the symphony or Cascade Winds Symphonic Band, the two Central Oregon Community College ensembles he leads. The Young Musicians and Artists summer camp in Salem where he normally teaches in the summer was also canceled, as was the summer trip to Europe the family had planned.
Instead, the Gesmes have been using the extended time at home to remodel their kitchen, but also keeping their music chops up by playing together.
It’s a good thing they have, because they’re about to go on stage. Though music-related events have been for the most part missing since the COVID curtain came down, Gesme and his family — wife Janet, son Alex, 23, and daughter Zeta, 22, will perform a chamber concert Friday and Saturday at the Tower Theatre as part of its “All for One, One for All” local artist series. Seating is limited, with social distancing and other safety protocols in place.
Gesme jokingly refers to his familial quartet as the “Von Gesmes,” a nod to the Von Trapps of “The Sound of Music” fame, but this family won’t be singing. Michael plays piano and harpsichord, Janet the cello and viola, Alex the oboe and Zeta the cello.
They began practicing before this weekend’s concerts or any other events came into being.
“The orchestra typically meets on Monday night, so we would always have a time on Monday night when we would say, ‘OK, at 8 o’clock, we’re going to practice for a little while,’” Gesme said, adding that once they began doing little livestream performances here and there, they added a second weekly rehearsal to their home practice. “We would say, ‘OK, family rehearsals on Monday nights and Thursday nights.’
“It’s a bit of a challenge because we don’t work together like that, normally,” he said. “I think we’re all kind of looking to be that (leader). They’re all, ‘Do you have a rehearsal schedule, Dad?’ I’m like, ‘Well, I can make a thing,’ because they know that’s what I do. … Normally, it’s — I don’t want to say, ‘Dad’s in charge’ — but the conductor’s in charge. I think they keep looking for that.”
“So it’s just funny. I’m all, ‘It’s chamber music, and you’re the lead. You should make the calls for whatever.’ We’ve kind of negotiated a little bit,” Gesme said. “Like most good chamber music ensembles, everybody is free to pitch in and say, ‘Why don’t we try it like this?’ or ‘Hey let’s go back and work on this section,’ or ‘Can we play this slow?’ That’s been an interesting process to watch develop, like how we work as a family.”
Family matters aside, it’s odd mix of instruments, insofar as there are no extant pieces written for them, Gesme said.
“Our ensemble is mixed, at best,” he said. “There are no pieces specifically written for that ensemble, so what we’re doing is slight mutations. So the Vivaldi that we’re going to play with all four of us is a piece that’s originally written for harpsichord and string orchestra, but Alex is playing one of the violin parts on the oboe. So that’s a little crazy, but cool. It’s fun. And then Zeta has a piece that was originally by a vocal piece by a group called Calculasian, … a vocal ensemble that she’s arranged very specifically for piano, two cellos and oboe. It’s a cool piece. It’s a pop tune.”
The Gesmes will likely include two or three other pieces on the program, but they are still trying to decide whether to keep their program short, or go longer.
“We’re trying to decide if we want to have too much music, or a little bit more on the conservative end in terms of time,” Gesme said.
Additionally the Gesmes will collaborate with cast members from Thoroughly Modern Productions’ upcoming presentation of “Titanic the Musical,” singing the tune “We’ll Meet Tomorrow.”
Director David DaCosta and musical director Scott Michaelsen will also introduce members of the cast of the ensemble version of musical, opening at the Tower Sept. 11.
“The running gag is that we’re doing ‘Titanic’ on Sept. 11 in the middle of a pandemic,” DaCosta said. “What could happen? Everything’s pretty much covered in that respect.”
Cast members will also be singing, concert-style, other tunes from the show. Gesme for one is looking forward to returning to the stage and bringing music to Central Oregon audiences again.
“Even though I’m typically never a performer — I’m just the silent guy who’s waving his arms — it’s going to be fun to just do some music with a live audience,” Gesme said, “just to let people know that stuff is still happening, even though it’s perhaps not the way we want.”
