Carlos and Esther Tablas from Cuautla, Mexico, launched the business to share their love of Mexican cuisine after residing in Central Oregon for the last two decades. On the menu are tacos, burritos, tortas, flautas, quesadillas and offerings that change with the winter and summer seasons.
I found the tacos ($3 each) well executed, wrapped in corn tortillas made from scratch that resembled the best qualities of a flour tortilla. The soft corn shells adequately encased the ingredients, preventing the experience from becoming excessively messy.
The crispy birria taco was mouthwatering. The tortilla — which was crispier than the other tacos, but still slightly soft — added an additional layer to the juicy complex flavors of the beef. Melted cheese seeped out of one side, becoming deliciously crunchy.
Most of all, I loved that the birria taco wasn’t overly greasy. It didn’t come with consommé for dipping, which allowed me to fully experience the flavors of the taco itself.
The chicken tinga taco offered a pleasant sweetness, followed by a subtle heat. The shredded chicken was tender, coated in tomato sauce with grilled onions.
Only one taco of the three I ordered failed to impress — the al pastor. The spit-roasted pork was dry, topped simply with cilantro and red onions. It lacked the sophisticated savor of the other two, even when topped with the food truck’s homemade salsas, which are also available for purchase.
Curious about the magenta-colored iced drink advertised on the food truck’s social media, I ordered the agua de Jamaica ($4.50). Typical of Mexican cuisine, the hibiscus tea landed on the syrupy sweet side of the sweet-to-tart spectrum.
My partner said the ingredients of the California burrito ($10) tasted fresh. The hearty burrito came stuffed with carne asada, potatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, shredded iceberg lettuce, avocado and chipotle cream sauce. It was well-presented, sliced in half with one half of the burrito resting on the other at an angle.
Both dishes were displayed on white and blue checkered wax paper and garnished with several slices of cucumber and radish.
The food truck’s hours were unaffected by the recent snowstorm. I shivered as I placed my order outside in single-degree temperatures, then scuttled inside Silver Moon Brewing to stay warm. The attendant warned me the pager sometimes does not work in the brewery, then offered an estimate of 10 minutes.
The pager buzzed just six minutes later.
If you’ve been hunting for authentic Mexican tacos in Bend, pay a visit to Tablas Mobile Cuisine.
As is noted on the website, “They say that the best cuisine of any culture can be found on a food truck.”
Location: Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.