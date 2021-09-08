Fall means new shows and the return of old favorites. While the last year and a half has seen constantly shifting schedules, things have steadied out a bit, and premiere dates are a bit more reliable. Obviously, some shows won’t reach a full season, but here are a few that at least sound interesting enough to give a chance. Who knows, maybe something will become your new favorite.
”Scenes from a Marriage,” HBO — This adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 miniseries stars Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac as a couple whose marriage is falling apart. This new miniseries takes themes of the original and contemporizes them, exploring all of the emotions that surround the disintegration of a relationship, and their desperate attempts to keep it intact. The stunning leads alone make it one to watch. Premieres Sept. 12.
”Y: The Last Man,” Hulu — Based on the comic book series of the same name, this takes place in a post-apocalyptic world after an unknown event wipes out every mammal carrying a Y chromosome save for one man and his monkey. So it’s up to the remaining population to figure out what happened and hopefully build something better. Premieres Sept. 13.
”Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol,” Peacock — Based on the novel of the same name, the show acts as a prequel to the Robert Langdon films starring Tom Hanks. The show follows Langdon as a young man (played by Ashley Zukerman) as he tries to save a kidnapped mentor as well as a global conspiracy. You know, standard Robert Langdon stuff. Premieres Sept. 16
”The Wonder Years,” ABC — Yes, it’s a reboot, this time centering around a Black family in Montgomery, Alabama, in the late ’60s — specifically 12-year old son Dean, played by Elisha “EJ” Williams, with narration voiced by Don Cheadle as Dean’s older self. The series features Dule Hill as patriarch Bill, and Fred Savage directed the pilot, a nice little nod to the original. Premieres Sept. 22.
”Foundation,” Apple TV+ — Though the show based on the Isaac Asimov book series may not stick very closely to the source material, it should still work. The sci-fi series follows a band of exiles as they try to “save humanity and rebuild civilization,” according to the show’s Apple TV site. The trailer alone makes the show look massively expensive and lushly realized. Premieres Sept. 24.
”The Problem with Jon Stewart,” Apple TV+ — Rejoice! Beloved former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart is back with more takes on what’s in the news today. The show will focus on one topic for an entire hour, allowing for a deeper dive into the issues in the national mindset and Stewart’s own advocacy work. Episodes will drop every other week. Premieres Sept. 30.
”Legends of Hidden Temple,” The CW — For Millennials, the classic competition show of the ‘90s is back, this time with adult contestants. Premieres Oct. 10.
”Dopesick,” Hulu — The miniseries is based on the nonfiction book by Beth Macy and has a stacked cast including Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rosario Dawson, with Barry Levinson stepping behind the camera to direct. The show deals with the current struggle many Americans have with opioid addiction, and is sure to be tough to watch. But with that creative team behind it, it should be done respectfully. Premieres Oct. 13.
”Hawkeye,” Disney+ — There is another Marvel show coming our way! Following Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) as he trains up-and-comer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who will eventually take up the quiver and the name of Hawkeye. The show will also feature Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, reprising her brilliant “Black Widow” role. Premieres Nov. 24.
”Cowboy Bebop,” Netflix — One for the anime fans but this time we see the popular anime series brought to life with John Cho taking the role of Spike Spiegel and his ragtag crew of galactic bounty hunters. The first images released definitely look promising for fans of the original and newcomers to the story. Premieres Nov. 19.
