The smoke has largely cleared, temperatures are dropping and there’s a dusting of snow in them there hills.
Yep. It’s autumn. Wednesday marked the official start of the season, a time when many of us start to head indoors for our entertainment, even in an outdoors haven such as Central Oregon.
And fortunately, there’s plenty ahead to look forward to, even as the pandemic rages on. Below is just a sampling of some of the events, exhibits and shows you have to look forward to. Sit back, sip your pumpkin spice latte, and let’s get started.
BendFilm Festival
Right around the corner is BendFilm, Oct. 7 through 17. The 18th annual celebration of independent cinema will offer both in-person and virtual events this time around. Themes of films juried into this year’s festival include political movements with heart, younger folks performing courageous deeds and the importance of mental health.
The year marks BendFilm’s first as an Oscar-qualifying festival for short films, the only such festival in Oregon and one of only 27 in the entire country. BendFilm will host 40 feature films, 75 short films, 10 music videos (music videos being a new category this year) and several shorts by Central Oregon filmmakers.
Keep an eye on GO! Magazine for more coverage, but if you’re already convinced you need BendFilm in your life — which you do — tickets and info are at bendfilm.org.
‘The Theory of Relativity’ from CTC
Cascades Theatrical Company’s next show of the 2021-22 season, “Theory of Relativity” is a musical coming from the longstanding community theater’s teen program.
In performance Oct. 8 through 17 at Cascades Theatre (148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend), this show by Neil Bartram and Brian Hill is described at cascadestheatrical.org thusly: “Through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes and monologues, ‘The Theory of Relativity’ introduces a compelling array of characters experiencing the joys and heartbreaks, the liaisons and losses, the inevitability and the wonder of human connection.”
You know what else happens in the fall? Halloween. And to set the mood, CTC will be screening the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” But these aren’t your ordinary screenings of “Rocky,” if any can be said to exist: This will have a shadow cast of area actors performing in front of the screen as it plays. Trust us, it ups the “Time Warp” ante. Look for it from Oct. 22 through 31.
If you’re thinking about Christmas on the horizon, what’s wrong with you? The trees have barely changed color! Ah, but you’re not alone: CTC has lined up the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street” for Dec. 3 through 19, which is technically still fall if you know your solstices. You can find more info on these and other productions of the 2021-22 season at cascadesthreatrical.org.
‘Rethinking Fire’ exhibit
The High Desert Museum (59800 U.S. Highway 97, Bend) continues its recent trend of hosting compelling temporary exhibits with “Rethinking Fire,” opening Oct. 16 and displaying through Jan. 9. In the exhibit, artist Bryan David Griffith uses beauty extracted from fires to pose valuable questions.
“Dualities in nature — life and death, forest and fire — are at the heart of Griffith’s artwork,” reads the description from the Bend museum. “The exhibition includes encaustic beeswax paintings, fire studies on paper and large-scale burned wood sculptures.”
Through these works, Griffith examines the human desire to control natural processes and the consequences they incur, and affords the space for viewers to ask questions and draw their own conclusions. More info at highdesertmuseum.org.
Tower Theatre season unfolds
As this reporter wrote a few weeks ago in these pages, the Tower Theatre, that shining historic theater in downtown Bend, is back in business. Case in point: Last week’s Bob Saget performance, which packed the house (with safety measures in place, of course).
Because of COVID-19 outbreaks and such, the Tower is smartly rolling out its plans in stages. It began with early autumn productions such as Tiffany’s Oct. 26 concert and the magic of Lance Burton Nov. 21. As that article mentioned, late September would see an announcement about holiday offerings.
Ukulele wunderkind Jake Shimabukuro (say all that three times fast) brings a taste of the islands to the Tower with “Christmas in Hawaii” on Dec. 5, followed a night later by saxophonist Patrick Lamb’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” in which he, with the help of several Portland jazz musicians, brings the evocative strains of legendary jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi’s soundtrack to the Tower in a performance that includes an area children’s choir. Just try not cry in your mask.
Classically trained rock violinist Aaron Meyer brings his “Rock the Holidays” show to the Tower on Dec. 7. The show combines classical and holiday standards, and exclusively for the Tower, Meyer will have along a nine-piece rock band and Portland-based gospel quartet The Brown Sisters.
Guitarist Todd Haaby is the next up in the string of nightly holiday shows, performing Dec. 8. The 45-voice Central Oregon Mastersingers returns to the Tower stage with “Here we Come A-Caroling” Dec. 11 and 12, the latter a matinee performance.
Finally, Portland singer/songwriter Merideth Kaye Clark, whose credits include “Portlandia,” pianist and music director Mont Chris Hubbard; and producer/actor Brandon Woolley bring “Winter Song” to fill the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day with cozy warmth on Dec. 28 and 29.
Ticket sales begin Friday. Visit towertheatre.org or call 541-317-0700 for more info.
