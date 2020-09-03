Registration for fall classes and workshops, to be taught via Zoom, is open now at Art Academy of Bend.
Offerings include intermediate portrait drawing and intermediate figure drawing, taught by Ian Factor, founder of the nonprofit art school, where two new instructors have joined the staff. Photographer Josh Winer will teach Taking Better Photos, with a goal of giving students a better understanding of their camera as a flexible tool for creative expression or for recording their everyday life. Instructor Kristy Gordon will also teach the one-day workshop Painting the Eye on Oct. 24.
For more information and to register, visit bendacademy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.