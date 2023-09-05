The end of the calendar year beckons and with it a slew of some of the most-anticipated film releases of the said year. Fall is still home to the bulk of the award contenders, but there are a few popcorn munchers sprinkled in.

At the time of writing, the ongoing strike in Hollywood has shifted one of the major releases from this fall into next spring: “Dune: Part II” is now slated to fill our eyes with spice on March 15. According to the studio, because the actors involved would not be able to do any press leading up to opening due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, it behooves them to push it.

Haunting in Venice.jpg

Michelle Yeoh in a scene from “A Haunting in Venice,” which releases in theaters Sept. 15.
Anatomy of a Fall-1.jpeg

Sandra Hüller in a scene from “Anatomy of a Fall,” scheduled for a limited U.S. release on Oct. 13.
What Happens Later.jpg

Meg Ryan and David Duchovny star in the rom com “What Happens Later,” scheduled to release in theaters Oct. 13.
Killers of the Flower Moon.jpg

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in a scene from Martin Scorcese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which opens in theaters Oct. 20.
Priscilla.jpeg

Cailee Spaeny stars as Priscilla Presley in Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” which is scheduled to release in limited theaters Oct. 27.
Marvels.jpg

Brie Larson in a scene from “The Marvels,” coming to theaters Nov. 10.
Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.jpg

Racheal Ziegler in a scene from “The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," out Nov. 17.
Napoleon.jpeg

Joaquin Phoenix stars in Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon,” which releases in theaters Nov. 22.
Saltburn.jpg

Barry Keoghan in a scene from Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn,” which releases in limited theaters Nov. 24, 2023.
Poor Things.jpg

Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in a scene from Yorgos Lanthimos’s “Poor Things,” set to release in theaters Dec. 8.
Wonka.jpeg

Timothée Chalamet stars in “Wonka,” hitting theaters Dec. 15.
Maestro.jpeg

Bradley Cooper stars, directs and co-writes “Maestro.” It will run in limited theaters Nov. 22 and stream on Netflix Dec. 20.
Ferrari.jpeg

Adam Driver stars in Michael Mann’s “Ferrari” scheduled to release in theaters Dec. 25.

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

