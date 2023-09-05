The end of the calendar year beckons and with it a slew of some of the most-anticipated film releases of the said year. Fall is still home to the bulk of the award contenders, but there are a few popcorn munchers sprinkled in.
At the time of writing, the ongoing strike in Hollywood has shifted one of the major releases from this fall into next spring: “Dune: Part II” is now slated to fill our eyes with spice on March 15. According to the studio, because the actors involved would not be able to do any press leading up to opening due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, it behooves them to push it.
There is still an incredible lineup of films set to release (one hopes) to pop on your viewing list this fall.
”A Haunting in Venice” Sept. 15 — The latest installment of Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot series sees the mustachioed detective retired in a post-war Venice. When he attends a seance, one of the guests is murdered, and he must get those little gray cells moving once again and solve the ghostly case. The film also stars Jamie Dornan, Kelly Reilly, Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey and the young star of 2021’s “Belfast,” Jude Hill.
”The Creator” Sept. 29 — Director of “Rogue One” Gareth Edwards heads back to sci-fi again this time with what looks like an incredibly trippy and timely film about AI and the threat it poses to the human race. John David Washington stars alongside Ken Watanabe and Gemma Chan.
”She Came to Me” Oct. 6 (limited) — Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway star as a married couple who have sort of lost their spark. Dinklage plays an opera composer who is suffering from writer’s block until he has a one-night stand with an adventurous and super-amorous woman who inspires him (Marisa Tomei). The comedy looks grounded, and it’ll be great seeing Dinklage in a more comedic leading role. It even includes a new original song from Bruce Springsteen.
”Anatomy of a Fall” Oct. 12 (limited) — Justine Triet brings to U.S. audiences this year’s Palme d’Or winner at Cannes, an exploratory and riveting procedural about a woman suspected of murdering her husband after a mysterious fall.
”What Happens Later” Oct. 13 — Meg Ryan stars in and directs this classic rom-com about a woman who bumps into her ex (David Duchovny) during a layover, which is promptly canceled. The two then are forced to hang out while they wait for their prospective flights and hash out their personal baggage. Having a Meg Ryan rom-com releasing in the fall makes me feel like it’s the late ‘90s, early 2000s again.
”Killers of the Flower Moon” Oct. 20 — This adaptation of the 2017 nonfiction book of the same name is based on a real series of murders in the 1920s in the Osage Nation after oil was discovered on their land. The film, directed by Martin Scorsese, stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. Gladstone in particular is being praised for the screenings at Cannes and the Venice Film Festival as the breakout performance. She also iterated that this is not a ”white savior story” in an interview with Vulture.
”Priscilla” Oct. 27 (limited) — Last year we got “Elvis,” and now we get Priscilla’s side of the story. Directed and written by Sofia Coppola and based on Priscilla’s memoir, “Elvis and Me,” the film takes a much less bombastic tone than last year’s hit and instead tells the story through Priscilla’s very young eyes. Don’t expect a soundtrack full of songs from the King. The Elvis Presley estate didn’t approve the use of his music and has also said some less-than-favorable things about the look of the film.
”The Marvels” Nov. 10 — Given the ending of the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel,” I am pretty excited to see what they do with the follow-up to the 2019 standalone “Captain Marvel.” Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers, and she’s joined by Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau (Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris) as they begin switching places every time the three use their powers, forcing them to team up.
”The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” Nov. 17 — This prequel story set in the dystopia Panem focuses on a young Coriolanus Snow before his rise to power over all districts. In it, the 18-year-old Snow (Tom Blyth) sees his chance to change his fortunes when he begins to mentor a tribute from District 12, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Ziegler).
”Rustin” Nov. 3 (limited), on Netflix Nov. 17 — Colman Domingo stars as the often-overlooked civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who organized Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 March on Washington. Rustin also happened to be gay. The film is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. Domingo’s performance is being lauded by critics at festival screenings, and should he be an awards contender, he would be only the second openly gay actor to be nominated in a masculine performance category (the first was Ian McKellen for 1999’s “Gods and Monsters” and 2001’s “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.”)
”Napoleon” Nov. 22 — Ridley Scott is back in the historical drama game this time on the digital streaming side with this biopic on the French emperor (Joaquin Phoenix) and his rise to power. It also stars Vanessa Kirby as Josephine.
”Saltburn” Nov. 24 (limited) — Oscar-winning writer and director Emerald Fennel is back with another twisty tale this time focusing on an Oxford student (Barry Keoghan), who is invited to the family estate of his aristocratic classmate for the summer holidays. Festival reactions have been divisive, with some abhorring its bombast, others praising the style and form from Fennel as well as Keoghan’s no-holds-barred performance.
”Poor Things” Dec. 8 — Visionary director Yorgos Lanthimos is back this time with a Frankenstein-esque story starring Emma Stone, who plays a woman brought back to life by a brilliant scientist played by Willem Dafoe.
She yearns to learn about her new world and is unencumbered with the mores of the day as she runs off with a slick lawyer (Mark Ruffalo).
”Wonka” Dec. 15 — Timothee Chalamet stars in this origin story about the world’s most famous fictional chocolatier. The trailer makes it look fun and better than the more recent take on the character, but that’s not a high bar to meet.
”Maestro” Nov. 22 (limited) on Netflix Dec. 20 — Bradley Cooper co-writes, directs and stars in this biopic about iconic composer Leonard Bernstein. Cooper takes on the role of Bernstein and the film is said to focus on his marriage to Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan). Despite the early controversies with Cooper’s choice to wear a prosthetic nose (which Bernstein’s family is fine with) reactions to the film have been favorable.
”Ferrari” Dec. 25 — Michael Mann helms the story of Enzo Ferrari starring Adam Driver as the famous auto entrepreneur. It just premiered at the Venice Film Festival (with the cast in attendance because the film’s production company, Neon, is not one struck by SAG/AFTRA) and is already garnering great buzz thanks to Mann’s gripping direction.
”The Color Purple” Dec. 25 — An adaptation of Alice Walker’s 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel sees itself on the big screen again. This time, it’s the Broadway musical’s turn to shine in this seminal period drama. Featuring performances from legends of both the stage, screen and music including Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R., Ciara, David Allen Grier and Jon Batiste.
