Two singer-songwriters who are well known around Central Oregon, John Shipe and Lilli Worona, will warm up the first weekend of the year Saturday night at Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards west of Terrebonne.
Worona, from Bend, writes and performs her own lovely folk songs that are rooted in her own personal experiences and built around memorable melodies that'll rattle 'round your brain long after she's closed her guitar case and headed home. Her 2021 album, "Between the Lines," was one of the best local releases of that year.
Shipe, from Eugene, has been playing well-crafted acoustic Americana music for three decades, and his 2020 album, "The Beast is Back," features 18 tracks about, he says on his website, "secrets, sacrifice, friendship, rejection, redemption, parenthood, subjection, repentance, faith, doubt, reckoning, grace, forgiveness, goodbyes, surrender, violence, loss, and triumph." No matter what he's singing about, he does so with obvious passion and care.
John Shipe and Lilli Worona: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $15, free for children 12 and younger, Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
