As the weather warms up, now is the perfect time to visit Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards and soak in the spectacular views of Smith Rock to the east and the Three Sisters Mountains to the west and enjoy a live music performance on their patio.
On most Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays each week in summer, the vineyard hosts a local musician or band to perform all evening.
This Thursday, Reno and Cindy Holler will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. The musically talented duo can play every type of music you want and they love taking requests.
On Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m., Cody Joe Hodges, from Nashville, will put on a show for country music lovers. And on Saturday night, John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns, a John Denver cover band, will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.
“[John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns] are an amazing John Denver cover band and really put on a superb show,” said Cindy Grossmann, owner and founder of the vineyard.
The performances will take place on the recently expanded patio.
“We have our tent up in case of rain but hope that we will be out on the patio near the pond,” said Grossmann. “We have added an additional 5,000 square feet of patio this spring.”
Nearby, the vineyard features a large pond, a wildflower garden and lots of wandering kittens to enjoy.
“This is a great week to visit us for our weekly music events, award-winning wines, and wonderful menu,”' said Grossmann. “We are family friendly with beautiful views of Central Oregon’s Premier Vineyard and the Cascades in this beautiful secluded valley ‘Close to Bend, Far from Ordinary.’”
