The 102nd Deschutes County Fair returns to Redmond from August 3-7 with the theme “Fun For You in ‘22.”
The fair and will host Northwest Pro Rodeo Association events along with live music, carnival rides, food and more — all the classics plus a few recent additions.
“[There’s] a lot of new vendors, a lot of new food and a lot of new attractions on the grounds,” said Geoff Hinds, director of the Deschutes County Fair.
The rodeo, presented by Indian Head Casino, will be held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night with a 7 p.m. start time in the Wilco Rodeo Arena inside the First Interstate Bank Center. The championship will take place on Saturday with a 7:30 p.m. start time.
Attendees will get to watch cowgirls take on the barrel races while cowboys will compete in tie-down roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc, bareback bronc and bullriding.
The free Sounds Fast Summer Concert Series will take place on the Sunday Guitars Main Stage and will open at 8 p.m. with Nashville-based musician Chase Rice. Rice will be followed in consecutive nights by rock groups Daughtry and Cheap Trick on Thursday and Friday and rapper T.I. on Saturday. The concert series will finish on Sunday with Virlan Garcia — a singer, guitarist and composer specializing in norteño, corridos and bandas.
Davis Shows Northwest will have 35 rides at the fair, with many new attractions for attendees to enjoy. Carnival rides will include the Pineapple Express, Zipper and a Ferris wheel, among others.
There will also be new shows including a high dive and lumberjack show, magicians, hypnotists and a “Remembering our Fallen” patriotic display in conjunction with Deschutes County Veterans Services.
New and returning food vendors will also be in attendance, including Beaver State Burritos, Rosas Churros, Monster Corndogs and Lemons on the Loose. And, of course, no county fair is complete without cotton candy, elephant ears, funnel cakes and shaved ice to stave off the summer heat.
Individual theme days include Warrior Wednesday, KTVZ Kids Day on Thursday and Pepsi Day on Friday.
Additionally, the Buckaroo Breakfast will return after two years. On Sunday, August 7, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., attendees can stack their plates full of bacon, sausage, pancakes, eggs, hash browns and pan bread. Coffee, juice and milk will also be served. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children six and under.
Additionally, the annual 4H and FFA exhibitions of cows, pigs, sheep, goats, chickens and more.
Hinds said he was looking forward to seeing the fair come together, after a year of preparation. He said there was additional stress during the pandemic years, so he is excited to see staff and crowds relaxed and having fun.
“We’re really excited for it,” he said.
